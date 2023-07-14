Civic agency teams identify 32 potholed roads across Gurugram for urgent repairs

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) teams conducted a survey across the city to identify potholed roads and have directed engineering wing to urgently repair 32 stretches. A potholed road in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

Officials said the condition of roads have deteriorated owing to waterlogging in the recent rains, leading to frequent accidents.And since they cannot carry out any permanent road construction until the monsoon ends, they have directed the engineering wing to make urgent temporary repairs.

MCG joint commissioner Naresh Kumar said he has called a meeting of the engineering wing to check the status of potholed roads and all teams have been directed to start the repair work at the earliest. “We received complaints from several residential areas such as Sushant Lok-2, 3 and Sector 57 about potholed roads that were making commuting difficult in those parts. We have identified bad stretches in each sector and have directed teams to start repair work at the earliest,” he said.

Kumar said they have prepared the list and the major stretches identified include Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Sector 69, 70 , 71, Sector 57, Sector 51, Palam Vihar, South City-1, Sushant Lok-1 and 2.

Joginder Singh, former president of the residents’ welfare association, Sector 57, said despite repeated complaints nothing has been done on the ground. “Many residents have suffered injuries during waterlogging as the potholes were not visible. Children have stopped cycling in the area as the stretches are in a poor condition,” he said.

Potholes on Golf Course Extension Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) have become a perennial problem, exposing vehicles to risks.

Golf Course Extension Road, despite being extremely functional in most areas, is still affected by potholes in some portions. “The worst affected patch is after crossing Vatika Chowk, where water accumulates at the entrance as it flows from Sohna Road. This worsens the situation for residents, as they are unaware of potholes under the water, because of which they fall and injure themselves,” said Rohit Tandon, a resident of Sector 48.

Purva Banerjee, a resident of Sector 66 and a daily commuter to Cyber City, said it is becoming risky to drive on Golf Course Extension Road. “People do not have any other option but to risk their lives. The officials should at least check the stretches and fill the potholes so that commuters can safely reach home,” she said.

The SPR, which connects Sohna Road, NH-48 and Golf Course Extension Road, is one of the most prominent stretches in the city, has potholes at several places. There is also an issue with the drainage system, as work is currently ongoing in the open sewers along the road, which further aggravates the problems faced by motorists.

Ajay Sharma, a resident of Tulip Ivory in Sector 70, had made multiple attempts to reach out to the local authorities about the bad stretches of SPR. “Potholes happen every year during monsoon. Yet, no concrete measures are taken by the authorities. If we continue to make do with the situation without raising our voices, the situation will continue,” he said

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said to improve commuting experience and ensure safety of road users, they have planned to develop model roads and also repair potholed stretches on priority. “The civic agencies are working towards repairing and re-carpeting roads. All agencies must ensure that roads are pothole-free to ensure safe driving,” he said.

