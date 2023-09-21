Gurugram authority to take up priority repair of Southern Peripheral Road

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will take up the repair of the 14-km-long Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on priority basis to ensure that commuters don’t face any trouble, officials said on Thursday. The SPR project involved the construction of flyovers and expansion of the road from Ghata up to cloverleaf on NH58 at a cost of ₹ 845 crore. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the repair of the road has been delayed as the authority had earlier planned to upgrade this road through construction of eight flyovers and other additional infrastructure. However, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed GMDA to alter the upgradation project questioning the need for so many flyovers, officials added

GMDA officials also said that the authority is now working on a detailed project report for constructing an elevated road to connect the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) at NH48 with the Sohna elevated road at Vatika Chowk.

The SPR project involved the construction of flyovers and expansion of the road from Ghata up to cloverleaf on NH58 at a cost of ₹845 crore. The SPR redevelopment project was delayed due to issues of funding as authorities could not mop up funds required for the construction of the road, particularly from private developers involved in the project, officials said.

Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer, GMDA, said that the repair of SPR is their top priority right now, and that they will award the contract for its repair within a month. “The entire stretch of the road from Ghata to Vatika Chowk, and from there to cloverleaf on NH48, will be repaired properly. Wherever there is a drain along the road it will be cleared and desilted and stretches where drains fo not exist, they will be dug up. The issue of waterlogging will also be resolved along the road to ensure it is not damaged,” he said.

Dhankhar said that in addition to this, the authority is also working to get prepared a detailed project to construct an elevated road to connect the Central Peripheral Road of Dwarka Expressway with Sohna elevated road. “This is a long process and a consultant is being hired to prepare a detailed project report. This project is on the cards but it will take some time to finalise the different aspects. This road will enable commuters from Dwarka Expressway to take Sohna elevated road and reach the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway seamlessly,” he added.

