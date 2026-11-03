Gurugram bans dust-generating construction, orders 50% work-from-home from Nov 5
Under the order, all dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities covered by the CAQM directions must remain suspended during the 16-day period
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday ordered stricter anti-pollution measures in the city, including halting dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction and implementing up to a 50% work-from-home rule from November 5 to 20.
The directions, issued by the MCG commissioner to government departments, private offices and executing agencies across the district, follow the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) October 30 order on precautionary measures to control air pollution across Delhi-NCR.
Under the order, all dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities covered by the CAQM directions must remain suspended during the 16-day period. The restrictions also extend to linear public infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission works, pipelines and telecommunication works.
All state government and private offices in Gurugram have been directed to function with up to 50% of their staff physically present, while the remaining employees work from home. The arrangement will remain in force from November 5 to November 20.
However, the exemption will apply to industrial establishments and essential services where work-from-home arrangements are not feasible. Such establishments have been asked to prepare attendance rosters and alternative work arrangements in advance, in accordance with the CAQM order.
The MCG has also forwarded the directions to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, asking the district administration to issue necessary instructions to all departments and private offices to implement the work-from-home arrangement.
Officials said the move aims to reduce dust emissions from construction and infrastructure activity during the period of heightened air pollution in the region.
MCG has directed all concerned departments and agencies to designate nodal officers and circulate the CAQM order to their respective offices and executing agencies. They must submit an action-taken report to the MCG’s additional commissioner (headquarters) before the restrictions come into force.
The reports must include instructions issued for stopping construction activities, arrangements for monitoring compliance and work-from-home rosters, wherever applicable.
Metro, airport and hospital projects exempted
The order provides limited exemptions from the construction restrictions for projects related to railways, metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security and defence-related activities, and projects of national importance, as specified in the CAQM order.
However, agencies executing exempted projects must continue to follow all applicable dust-control measures. Departments have been asked to identify the projects covered by the restrictions, inform contractors and field officers, and conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance.
The MCG’s public relations officer has also been asked to publicise the directions to ensure that private offices, construction agencies and the general public are informed about the restrictions.
The order has been forwarded to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Public Works Department, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), traffic police and other departments for implementation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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