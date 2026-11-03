Gurugram bans dust-generating construction, orders 50% work-from-home from Nov 5

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday ordered stricter anti-pollution measures in the city, including halting dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction and implementing up to a 50% work-from-home rule from November 5 to 20. The order provides limited exemptions from the construction restrictions for projects related to railways, metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security and defence-related activities, and projects of national importance, as specified in the CAQM order. (HT Archive)

The directions, issued by the MCG commissioner to government departments, private offices and executing agencies across the district, follow the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) October 30 order on precautionary measures to control air pollution across Delhi-NCR.

Under the order, all dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities covered by the CAQM directions must remain suspended during the 16-day period. The restrictions also extend to linear public infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission works, pipelines and telecommunication works.

All state government and private offices in Gurugram have been directed to function with up to 50% of their staff physically present, while the remaining employees work from home. The arrangement will remain in force from November 5 to November 20.

However, the exemption will apply to industrial establishments and essential services where work-from-home arrangements are not feasible. Such establishments have been asked to prepare attendance rosters and alternative work arrangements in advance, in accordance with the CAQM order.

The MCG has also forwarded the directions to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, asking the district administration to issue necessary instructions to all departments and private offices to implement the work-from-home arrangement.

Officials said the move aims to reduce dust emissions from construction and infrastructure activity during the period of heightened air pollution in the region.

MCG has directed all concerned departments and agencies to designate nodal officers and circulate the CAQM order to their respective offices and executing agencies. They must submit an action-taken report to the MCG’s additional commissioner (headquarters) before the restrictions come into force.

The reports must include instructions issued for stopping construction activities, arrangements for monitoring compliance and work-from-home rosters, wherever applicable.

Metro, airport and hospital projects exempted

The order provides limited exemptions from the construction restrictions for projects related to railways, metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security and defence-related activities, and projects of national importance, as specified in the CAQM order.

However, agencies executing exempted projects must continue to follow all applicable dust-control measures. Departments have been asked to identify the projects covered by the restrictions, inform contractors and field officers, and conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance.

The MCG’s public relations officer has also been asked to publicise the directions to ensure that private offices, construction agencies and the general public are informed about the restrictions.

The order has been forwarded to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Public Works Department, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), traffic police and other departments for implementation.