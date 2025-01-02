Gurugram: Chintels Paradiso to be rebuilt in two phases

The Chintels Paradiso condominium at Gurugram Sector 109 will be torn down and redeveloped in two phases, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that the work will likely begin within six months. Tower D was deemed unsafe in October 2024. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The development comes after all nine towers in the complex — A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, and J — were deemed unsafe by technical experts, who have recommended that they be demolished. However, the society’s RWA opposed the plan, asking that the developer rebuild all nine towers together.

To be sure, only six towers were deemed unsafe by technical experts at IIT-Delhi. The other three towers were deemed unsafe in a Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) audit, and the reports that recommend their demolition are yet to be submitted to the district committee monitoring the matter.

On February 10, 2022, renovations at a sixth-floor flat of Tower D in the society led to the ceiling of a bedroom collapsing, causing a cascade effect in which portions of flats caved in all the way down to the first floor. Following the incident, in which two residents were killed, the Haryana department of town and country planning (DTCP) ordered a structural audit of the entire complex.

Based on a report prepared by IIT-Delhi, the Gurugram administration deemed five of the nine towers in the complex — D, E, F, G, and H — unsafe, and in need of demolition. Later, on January 5 2024, Tower J was also declared unsafe on the basis of a structural audit, following which towers C (August), A (October), and B (December) were also declared unsafe.

Officials with Chintels India Ltd, the developer of the condominium, said towers D, E, F, G, H and J will be razed and rebuilt in the first phase, and added that the Haryana department of town and country planning (DTCP) has approved the plan.

“The demolition of buildings will start in the next few days and is likely to be completed in six months. During this period, we will get the building plans for the six towers approved,” said JN Yadav, vice president, Chintels India Ltd.

“The decision on the remaining three towers will be taken by the district administration based on which we will take further action,” Yadav said.

Opposing the plan, Chintels Paradiso RWA president Rakesh Hooda said, “The remaining three towers (A, B, C) have also been deemed unsafe, and the developer should rehabilitate the owners of these towers as well by paying compensation and offering reconstruction. The owners of these three towers should also be paid rent.”

A senior DTCP official said they have given permission for the phased redevelopment of the complex as the developer has shifted the utilities of towers D, E, F, G, H, J.