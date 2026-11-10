Gurugram Civil Hospital registers 17 burn cases over Diwali weekend
All 17 patients sustained burns covering between 2% and 10% of their bodies, but none required hospitalisation. No deaths or medico-legal cases were reported
Gurugram’s Civil Hospital in Sector 10 recorded 17 cases of burn injuries during Diwali festivities on November 8 and 9, significantly fewer than the 63 cases reported during the corresponding period last year, according to hospital records.
All 17 patients sustained burns covering between 2% and 10% of their bodies, but none required hospitalisation. No deaths or medico-legal cases were reported.
The injuries included burns to the hands and other parts of the body. Three patients sustained firecracker-related injuries, with burns covering approximately 4-5% of their bodies.
The figures come amid heightened preparedness by the state health department, which had directed civil hospitals across Haryana to make adequate emergency arrangements ahead of Diwali.
Health minister Arti Singh Rao had issued an advisory asking hospitals to keep beds and emergency facilities ready, deploy staff round the clock, and ensure that burn, ear, nose and throat (ENT) and emergency services were adequately staffed to handle any festive-season surge.
Meanwhile, the civil hospital in Faridabad (BK Hospital) recorded seven cases of burn injuries during the Diwali period. No deaths were reported there either, according to hospital authorities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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