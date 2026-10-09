Gurugram dengue tally rises to 70 with 2 fresh cases, Haryana tally crosses 500
Gurugram’s dengue tally rose to 70 on Friday after two fresh cases were reported, surpassing the 64 cases recorded in the district during the entire 2025 season
Gurugram’s dengue tally rose to 70 on Friday after two fresh cases were reported, surpassing the 64 cases recorded in the district during the entire 2025 season, according to the health department’s latest bulletin.
The latest figures show that 13,797 samples were collected for dengue testing in Gurugram till Friday. The department collected 137 samples on Friday alone. No dengue-related deaths have been confirmed in the district this year.
The increase in Gurugram comes amid a rise in cases across Haryana. The state had reported 503 dengue cases by October 4, up from 318 on September 14, an increase of around 58% in 20 days, according to figures reported earlier by the health department. Gurugram, with 65 cases at the time, had the highest tally in the state.
The latest district bulletin puts Gurugram’s count at 70, five more than the figure reported earlier this week. The updated statewide tally was not available in Friday’s district bulletin.
On Friday, rapid fever survey teams covered 16,642 houses, taking the cumulative number of houses covered this year to 15.24 lakh. The department has also issued 7,935 notices under Section 214 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1973, in connection with mosquito-control measures.
Dengue cases typically rise during and after the monsoon, when stagnant water can provide breeding sites for mosquitoes. Health officials have urged residents to prevent water from collecting in coolers, pots, rooftop containers and other places around their homes.
Gurugram reported five malaria cases so far this year, with no new cases detected on Friday, the bulletin said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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