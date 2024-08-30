Gurugram district admin to strictly enforce MCC during assembly elections

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has pledged to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) rigorously across the district during the upcoming assembly elections and take strict disciplinary action against officials who fail to enforce the code within their area of responsibility, officials said on Friday. MCG teams remove political symbols and advertisements on Gurugram-Sohna Road on August 24. (HT Photo)

District officials and agencies held a meeting on Friday during which Dr Balpreet Singh, additional commissioner of MCG and MCC nodal officer, issued directives to swiftly remove political hoardings, banners, stickers, and wall paintings from public spaces, main roads, internal streets, and alleys.

Singh also told officials from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to ensure that all political promotional materials are removed from autorickshaws and other vehicles within the next three days. He warned that any vehicle found with such materials after the deadline will be seized, and a first information report will be registered against the vehicle owner. This move is part of a broader effort to ensure that no political party or candidate gains an unfair advantage during the election period.

Singh also told officials to quickly address complaints related to MCC violations that are received through the cVIGIL app, social media, or other channels, and to provide regular updates to the complainant, the deputy commissioner, and the Election Commission.

He said that the district administration and the Election Commission will conduct inspections across the district in the coming weeks. “These inspections aim to identify any potential violations of the MCC and to hold accountable any officials who fail to enforce the code within their areas of responsibility. Singh said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any officials negligent in their duty during this critical period,” said an official who attended the meeting.