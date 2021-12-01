Gurugram: DTCP to introduce penalty for building plan violators

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has proposed to impose a monetary penalty on owners of buildings/flats who make illegal additions to their structures after obtaining occupancy certificates (OCs) to curb such constructions, said officials on Tuesday.

The department also wants that a substantial penalty should be imposed on the owners who have illegally converted their houses into guest houses in residential colonies across the city.

“The proposal is being finalised and will soon be sent to the headquarters for approval. We are planning that financial penalty, which is presently imposed on commercial properties, for building plan violations should be similarly imposed on residential segment. It will help curb any such violations,” said RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement).

The DTCP officials said that at present any such violations may see withdrawal of OC and sealing of property, after which the owner seeks permission for de-sealing the property and agrees to remove illegal constructions.

In the past two weeks, the department has cancelled around 50 OCs issued to building owners for indulging in building plan violations.

The department is also proposing that a substantial penalty be authorised against property owners, who use their houses as guest houses without permission. “A substantial penalty is needed to discourage people from converting houses into guest houses,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, Gurugram.

In a related development, an enforcement team on Tuesday visited Aloha group housing society in Sector 57 after complaints were made by residents regarding non-compliance of norms and lack of occupancy certificate to the project.

“We heard the residents and issued directions to the representative of the developer to apply for the requisite permission within one month. Other issues raised by residents will also be resolved,” said Bhath.

A representative of the Aloha Developers did not respond to phone calls and messages sent by HT for a comment.