The words "Miss you sometimes" caught followers' attention, with one user wondering whether the post was scheduled. Others shared memories and expressed their interest in working with the entrepreneur.

Kunal Shah recalls his association with CRED as the company turns eight. (Instagram/@kunalb11)

Entrepreneur Kunal Shah shared a nostalgic message for CRED as the fintech company completed eight years. Shah, who founded the platform in 2018, took to X to mark the occasion with a brief post. His message comes months after he stepped away from his role as CRED's CEO to become the global head of WhatsApp at Meta.

From founding CRED to leading WhatsApp Shah founded CRED in 2018, starting with the idea of rewarding people for paying their credit card bills on time. The fintech platform gradually expanded into lending, insurance, wealth management and lifestyle services. It also became known for its premium branding, quirky advertising campaigns and rewards-based approach to credit card payments.

In June 2026, Shah stepped away from his operational role as CRED's CEO to join Meta's global leadership team as the head of WhatsApp. He succeeded Will Cathcart, who had led the messaging platform since 2019, according to a Reuters report.

Shah continues to hold his personal shareholding in CRED, while Miten Sampat took over as the company's interim CEO, as announced in CRED's official statement.

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Internet reacts to Kunal Shah's post The post prompted a mix of nostalgic comments, questions and requests from social media users.

One user asked, "Is the message scheduled?"

Another expressed a desire to work with the entrepreneur, writing, "I miss you Kunal, want to work with you."

"Memories never die," another user commented.

Some users, meanwhile, turned their attention to CRED's rewards programme. "Cred coins ka kya karna hai?" one user asked, referring to the platform's reward points, which members can redeem against available offers.

"Kuch bhi bolo sir, apna kaam apna hi hota hai," another user wrote.

Shah's short message reminded followers of his journey with CRED, even as he settles into his new role as the global head of WhatsApp.