Gurugram hit-and-run: 21-year-old motorist killed; driver absconding

A 21-year-old man died after an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler on the Dwarka Expressway near the Basai exit in Gurugram, police said on Sunday. Unidentified vehicle rammed two-wheeler as victim returned home. Police seize damaged bike, register case; accused yet to be traced. (Getty Images)

The victim, Pulkit Manocha, a resident of Arjun Nagar, was returning home from Delhi’s Kapashera on the evening of March 19 when the accident took place. The driver of the vehicle is absconding, police said.

According to a complaint filed by his sister, Himanshi, the vehicle was speeding when it rammed into Manocha’s two-wheeler.

Police said a passerby rushed the injured man to a private hospital in Basai village. He was later referred to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday.

Officials said they received information about the accident through an emergency response vehicle (ERV) and reached the spot, where the damaged two-wheeler was found and taken into custody. Subsequently, the hospital informed the police about the injured person, following which further proceedings were initiated.

Based on the complaint and medical reports, a case was registered at Rajendra Park police station on Sunday under sections 106 (death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

They added that efforts are underway to identify the unidentified vehicle and trace the accused driver.