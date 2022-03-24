Gurugram: Luxury bike worth ₹13 lakh stolen from Subhash Chowk
Police have booked unidentified suspects for allegedly stealing a luxury motorcycle worth ₹13 lakh from Subhash chowk in Sector-38 on Sunday night.
According to police, the owner of the motorcycle, Vinay Yadav (34), lives in Fazilpur village on Sohna road and runs two restaurants in Gurugram. On Yadav’s complaint, police registered an FIR against unidentified suspects under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC at Gurugram Sadar police station on Tuesday night
In the complaint, Yadav alleged he went out for a ride on his motorcycle on Sunday. Around 11pm, his motorcycle ran out of fuel and he parked it on the roadside near Subhash Chowk. “There was a petrol station hardly 300 metres away. I locked the motorcycle and walked towards the petrol pump,” he said.
Yadav said he spent around 15 minutes to convince the staff to give him petrol in a bottle. “They agreed after much persuasion. I returned to my motorcycle and found it was missing,” he said in the complaint.
Yadav initially thought that either the traffic police towed away his motorcycle or someone was playing a prank. “I contacted the police but got to know that no such motorcycle was taken away. Soon I realized that my motorcycle was stolen,” said Yadav adding he had purchased the vehicle in 2018 and had spent ₹2 lakh more on additional accessories.
Public relation officer of Gurugram police Subhash Boken said that police are looking for CCTV cameras installed near the spot to identify suspects.
“Police are also conducting searches in the neighbouring areas to check if anyone has kept the motorcycle hidden after taking it from the spot. Investigation is underway,” said Boken.
