Gurugram: Man arrested for illegally purchasing gun

A 29-year-old man was arrested in the city for illegally purchasing an Austria-manufactured Glock pistol, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Vikas Kumar alias Khila, a resident of Ullahawas in Sector 62. Kumar is an MBA graduate and was presently handling the real estate business of his father, said police.

Police said a crime branch team arrested him near the community centre in Sector 45 on Monday with the illegally procured 9mm calibre Glock-15 which is prohibited for civilian use in India and can be used only by police, paramilitary and armed forces.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the Sector 40 crime branch team had received a tip-off about the pistol in possession of a suspect.

“It came to light that Kumar was the owner who had purchased it from someone for ₹4 lakh while its actual price in the international market was higher,” he said.

Turan said that Kumar was fond of firearms and had purchased the pistol to show-off among his friends after getting it at much lower rate from its previous owner who was probably in need of money.

“He did not have any arms license for possessing any kind of firearms and the pistol which he had purchased was of prohibited bore due to which he was booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Sector 40 police station on Monday and was arrested,” he said.

Investigators said Kumar had purchased the pistol about two months back and Glocks are sold for ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh in the illegal arms market.

Investigators said that they were investigating to trace the previous owner who had sold the pistol to Kumar to take action against him. Crime branch officials said that they are matching the arsenal number of the pistol to ascertain if it’s a missing or stolen weapon belonging to the armed forces or whether it was smuggled inside the country.