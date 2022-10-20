Gurugram Police return 240 missing mobile phones to owners

Police on Wednesday returned 240 lost mobile phones to their respective owners. Some of these devices were lost more than one and a half years ago and the owners were surprised to get their phones back from the cops.

Police said some of the phones were recovered from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal too. None of these phones were stolen and the owners filed missing complaints for them, cops added.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the missing phones are cumulatively worth ₹40 lakh. “These phones either fell from the pockets of their respective owners or got misplaced. Complaints were filed with the police to trace them. We have returned 600 phones since January 1 this year with a cumulative value of ₹1 crore. Their locations were tracked with the help of technical surveillance,” he said.

Sangwan said that most of these phones were being used by people who found them. “People don’t deposit such phones to the police and start using them instead due to lack of awareness,” he added.