Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram Police return 240 missing mobile phones to owners

Gurugram Police return 240 missing mobile phones to owners

gurugram news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 02:06 AM IST

Police said some of the phones were recovered from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal too. None of these phones were stolen and the owners filed missing complaints for them, cops added

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the missing phones are cumulatively worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 lakh. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the missing phones are cumulatively worth 40 lakh. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Police on Wednesday returned 240 lost mobile phones to their respective owners. Some of these devices were lost more than one and a half years ago and the owners were surprised to get their phones back from the cops.

Police said some of the phones were recovered from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal too. None of these phones were stolen and the owners filed missing complaints for them, cops added.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the missing phones are cumulatively worth 40 lakh. “These phones either fell from the pockets of their respective owners or got misplaced. Complaints were filed with the police to trace them. We have returned 600 phones since January 1 this year with a cumulative value of 1 crore. Their locations were tracked with the help of technical surveillance,” he said.

Sangwan said that most of these phones were being used by people who found them. “People don’t deposit such phones to the police and start using them instead due to lack of awareness,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out