Brother-in-law among 3 held for suspected murder of 37-year-old woman in Gurugram's Sohna
The victim was found dead inside the bathroom of her house with her limbs tied together and several layers of masking tape covering the mouth and nose.
Days after a 37-year-old woman was found dead inside a house in Gurugram’s Sohna, police arrested three people, including her brother-in-law for allegedly murdering her and ransacking her residence to make it look like a burglary gone wrong, officials said on Tuesday.
Police identified the suspects as Sandeep, a 35-year-old resident of Sohna’s Daulha who has been court martialled by the army; Anuj (29) from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh; and Avnish (30) from Roorkee.
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Crime branch teams arrested Sandeep from Daulha on Monday, while the two others were arrested from Roorkee on Tuesday, said officials.
Masking tape, suffocated to death
The victim, Neetu, was found dead inside the bathroom of her house with her limbs tied together and several layers of masking tape covering the mouth and nose on October 16. It was suspected that she suffocated to death.
Her body was discovered by a family member who found that the main entrance was open and the house had been ransacked. She alerted the neighbours, who informed her husband Prashant Kumar, a private school teacher, police said.
He rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. A murder case was then registered against unidentified suspects at Sadar Sohna police station, they added.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Naveen Sharma said Sandeep is Prashant’s cousin. He was dismissed from service by the army in 2023 while he was posted in Roorkee for defrauding civilians.
A preliminary investigation found that he wanted to sell a 1,300 square yard family property in Sohna and had even taken an advance from a potential buyer six months ago, the ACP said.
Even though Prashant had agreed to a deal, Neetu had objected to the sale. “This was his motive to kill Neetu. She was a hurdle in selling the land,” the ACP said.
Sandeep hired Anuj and Avnish to kill her. On October 16, he picked up the two on his motorcycle and took them to the Sohna residence. While Avnish kept a watch outside, the other two snuck in around 10.05am and overpowered her. They covered her mouth and nose with masking tapes and tied her limbs before strangling her inside the bathroom, police said.
The two were inside for almost 44 minutes and then fled with Avnish after ransacking the house to make the murder look like a burglary.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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