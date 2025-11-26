Gurugram: Police to deploy ‘traffic mitras’ for road safety and night patrols

Traffic police have intensified their measures to mobilise “traffic mitras” or traffic volunteers as part of their awareness and patrolling initiatives, said officials on Tuesday. The volunteers trained by the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) will participate and assist the zonal officers during night patrolling, said officials. Officials said that the volunteers will be provided safety equipment, including reflector jackets, during the enforcement. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan said youth are being encouraged under the “Challan Nahi Salaam Milega” campaign launched on June 10, 2025, to volunteer traffic police to make the city roads’ safe and snarl-free for commuting. “78 volunteers have signed up to assist the ground enforcements during peak hours and at special checkpoints to prevent driving in an inebriated state,” Mohan said.

According to Mohan, residents with basic education, optimum fitness, no prior criminal record and a strong desire for social work can fill a form available at the traffic tower located near Galleria Market to enrol as a volunteer. “Currently, we have 70 applications from residents, which will be scrutinised by officials before they start working as full-time volunteers who can be called anytime for duty,” said a senior traffic official.

Officials said that the volunteers will be provided safety equipment, including reflector jackets, during the enforcement. “The move to deploy traffic volunteers is aimed at bringing more transparency in enforcement, checking, and during fine imposition on violators,” another senior official added.

At IRTE, volunteers undergo training and sensitisation drives about the roles and responsibilities in dealing with commuters. “Through standard operating procedures (SOPs), a criterion has been laid for volunteers to ensure discipline during field operations. The performance is also evaluated in the following traffic management protocols, including instilling lane discipline among commuters, pedestrian safety and signal coordination,” the senior official said.

Earlier, traffic volunteers were also deployed along with zonal officers in October for strict enforcement of Graded Response Action Plan (Grap)-II on Delhi-Gurugram borders, including on NH-48 and Dwarka expressway.