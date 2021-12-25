Gurugram residents can now apply for property ID creation at trade licence camps

People will now also be able to apply for creating a new property ID in trade licence camps set up by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in various market areas, a release issued by the civic body said on Friday. A direction in this regard was issued to all the zonal taxation officers (ZTOs) by MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, too.

For creating a property ID, a resident has to visit MCG offices in sectors 34 or 42, or the Old MCG office opposite Civil Hospital.

The schedule of trade licence camps to be held in the coming days has also been released and an applicant can apply for a property ID creation, regardless of the area or zone the camp falls in.

“These special camps will be organised in different areas from 11am to 5pm according to the scheduled date. Applications can be made for new property ID of any zone in trade licence camps. The objective of the MCG is to provide better facilities to the citizens in a simple manner. No citizen should be compelled to visit places for such facilities. Clear instructions have been issued to the ZTOs to ensure that the facilities are made available to the public in an uninterrupted and easy manner,” said Ahuja.

According to the MCG officials, the special camps will be held on Saturday at Community Centre in Sector 10A, Global Foyer Mall in Palam Vihar, ILD Trade Centre in Sector 47, and Central Arcade near Sahara Mall on the MG Road. On Sunday, the camps will be held at Esplanade Mall in Sector 37C, Global Foyer Mall in Palam Vihar, and Gold Souk Mall in Sector 43. On Monday, the camps will be held at the HSVP market in Sector 31 and MGF Mehrauli Road. On December 29, the camp will take place at the sector 46 HSVP market; Eros City Square Centre in Sector 50 on December 31; and Ninex City Mart in Sector 49 on January 3 next year.