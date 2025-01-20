Gurugram: Retired army colonel runs over woman with his SUV in Ardee city, held

A 29-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding SUV at Ardee City in Sector 52, Gurugram, on Sunday afternoon, police said. The SUV was driven by a 70-year-old retired army colonel, who was arrested later that night but granted bail following Supreme Court guidelines. Police saidthe SUV driver, a resident of Block B of Ardee City, claimed that he had tried to save the woman and took a sharp left turn but ended up crashing into another car parked nearby. (Representational image)

The accident took place around 4pm when the victim, Kanchan Devi, a resident of Saraswati Kunj in Sector 53, was walking home after finishing her work as a house help at multiple residences in Ardee City. “The driver of the SUV, told police that the woman suddenly came in front of his Toyota Fortuner as he exited the Ardee Mall, causing the accident,” said a senior police officer. The police has withheld the name of the accused driver without further elaboration.

Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 53 police station, said that the driver arranged an auto-rickshaw to take Devi to a private hospital in Sector 43. “She was declared dead on arrival due to severe head injuries and excessive bleeding,” he said. The SUV was impounded, and forensic experts conducted an investigation at the scene, police added.

According to police, the woman and her husband had shifted to Gurugram from Bihar’s Saharsa district around six month ago with their three children.

The lack of eyewitnesses or CCTV footage near the site has left key details unclear. The police registered an FIR under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by the victim’s husband, Santosh Mukhiya.

“The suspect was granted bail from the level of the police station following the Supreme Court guidelines. The body of the woman was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday evening,” SHO Kumar said, adding further investigation was going on in the case.

The victim’s husband, Mukhiya, meanwhile, alleged police hostility and claimed the driver refused to help him financially. “I had to borrow money for her body’s transportation and cremation,” he said.However, police refuted the hostility allegation and said that prompt action was taken and claimed that the driver was arrested within hours of the incident. The deceased’s body was handed over to her family after an autopsy on Monday evening.