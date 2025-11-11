Gurugram school shooting: Haryana Police to hold outreach programme for children

Four days after a shooting in Gurugram left an 11th-grade student critically injured, the Haryana Police has launched an outreach initiative aimed at engaging with school children about the state’s emergency response system. The broader goal of the campaign, police officials said, is to create a long-term platform for youth engagement. (Representative file photo)

The incident, in which a Class 11 boy allegedly shot his classmate using his father’s licensed pistol, sent shockwaves across Haryana’s education community. Two juveniles have been detained and a pistol, two magazines, and more than 70 live cartridges recovered.

The Dial 112 complex in Panchkula will host a special event on Tuesday evening— “Ek Shaam, #GenAlpha ke Naam” — bringing together hundreds of head boys, head girls, parents, and principals from city schools. The event, officials say, is designed to give young people a closer look at how the state’s emergency response system works, from field calls to cybercrime prevention.

“After the Gurugram shooting, it became clear that young people must understand how safety systems function — and how fragile things become when responsibility breaks,” said Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh.

Under the initiative, students will tour Haryana’s state emergency command centres, including Dial 112 and the cybercrime helpline 1930, which increasingly handles frauds and online scams targeting digitally active teenagers. The program aims to replace fear with awareness, by showing students that the system is not distant from them but exists to protect them.

“The broader goal of the campaign, police officials said, is to create a long-term platform for youth engagement. The Gen Alpha Platform (GAP) will involve school leaders — head boys and girls — as partners in three statewide initiatives: anti-drug awareness, safe school movement, and cybercrime vigilance. Each focuses on prevention and peer-led awareness. “Students influence each other far more than external authorities. If they lead the conversation, the culture shifts faster,” said DGP Singh.

Senior officers said the Gurugram incident has prompted introspection on how schools, families, and policing systems communicate. Licensed firearms remain legal, but the tragedy has underlined the urgent need for responsible supervision and secure storage. The police have urged all parents to ensure that licensed weapons are kept completely out of children’s reach.

“Ultimately, this is about rebuilding trust and responsibility,” a senior police official said.

“Safety cannot be imposed — it must be co-created, especially with the generation that will inherit it”, the official added.