Gurugram Sector 9A resident takes the lead on civic issues
According to Bhola, his work usually involves following up on complaints, meeting officials and pressing for action until results are visible.
Gurugram:When 46-year-old Lalit Suraj Bhola returned to India from the United States in 2003, he never thought that improving the civic infrastructure of a residential neighbourhood would become a defining part of his life. An IT engineer by profession, Bhola has spent years taking up residents’ complaints with civic authorities to make the sector a better place.
In 2017, Bhola became the general secretary of the Sector 9A residents’ welfare association (RWA). He said his efforts to improve the neighbourhood started before he took up the formal responsibility. The sector’s low-lying terrain has long posed challenges, particularly during the monsoon due to inadequate drainage and waterlogging, he added.
“I aimed to make Sector 9A one of the best sectors in Gurugram. Earlier, people looked down on the sector because it is one of the lowest-lying areas. Now, the sector has improved a lot,” he said.
Over the years, Bhola said he has taken up several infrastructure-related demands with the authorities. He said his efforts helped secure additional water tanks at the Sector 9A boosting station, covering a sewage treatment plant (STP) drain to address persistent foul odour, and improved connectivity to the Dwarka Expressway.
Bhola said he also worked to close a railway crossing and to install underground pipelines and stormwater drainage systems.
According to Bhola, his work usually involves following up on complaints, meeting officials and pressing for action until results are visible. The responsibility does not end with forwarding a complaint to the relevant department. It requires monitoring whether the work is carried out and whether it addresses the problem on the ground, he added.
“As citizens, we have to follow up with authorities time and again to make sure they take up our complaints. I keep meeting officials of different departments, and they have been kind enough to listen to our concerns,” said Bhola.
Bhola said he has joined other RWA representatives in seeking greater recognition for residents’ associations and a stronger role in decisions concerning parks, community centres and civic maintenance. He has argued that residents, as the end users of these facilities, should have a say in how they are managed.
“Residents continue to face civic service gaps, including sanitation-related concerns, requiring the RWA to keep engaging with the municipal corporation and other departments,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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