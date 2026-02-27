Gurugram to roll out targeted HPV vaccine drive from Feb 28

Gurugram: The district will roll out a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign starting tomorrow till May 31, officials at the Health Department said on Thursday. Photo for representation (REUTERS)

According to officials, the campaign aims to provide free Gardasil-4 shots to 14-year-old girls at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A and sub-division hospitals in Sohna, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar.

During a press conference held in Sector 38, Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “Special camps will also be held across the district to ensure that the maximum number of teenage girls receive the vaccination.”

The teenage girls will provided a single dose as part of the nationwide immunisation campaign, officials said.

Officials said that as part of the campaign, the district authorities will provide vaccines against cervical cancer to an expected population of around 30,000 teenage girls between the ages of 14 and 15. “The estimated population to be targeted are based on 1% formula of the total projected population of the district. 3,000 doses have arrived in the district from the state health services. Another 15,000 to 20,000 will come in subsequent batches,” a senior official requesting anonymity said.

Dr Singh added that the girls who receive shots would be kept under observation at the hospital for 30 minutes to rule out any side effects of the vaccine shots. “Initially, the campaign will run block-wise. Later vaccines will be provided through health centres as well,” Dr Singh said.

Officials said the state has received a total of 300,000 doses. Those who receive vaccines at government-run facilities will be given a certificate through the U-Win App.

“Out of 200 variants of the Human Papillomavirus, the vaccines will effectively target the four most common and lethal variants found among the urban population in Indian cities,” the senior official said.