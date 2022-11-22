Gurugram weather to remain dry for next few days, mercury to drop a notch, says IMD

The maximum temperature in Gurugram is likely to dip by one or two degrees in the next four to five days, signalling the onset of winter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The weather will remain dry and no cloud activity is expected in the region for the next two or three days, said Met officials on Monday.

The city on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius (°C) and a maximum of 26.7°C. IMD officials said while there is no local weather system developing, rain and snowfall in the hills are likely to bring cold air into the region, which will result in a drop in temperature.

Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh, said the maximum temperature is likely to dip by one or two degrees in the next few days but the weather will remain dry. “The dip in maximum temperature is happening as winter has set in and the hilly areas of north India are witnessing rain and snowfall. The cold winds coming from the mountains are causing the dip in temperature,” he said, adding that there is no significant weather activity expected, which can cause rain.

The IMD said on Sunday there was rise of 0.1°C in the average maximum temperature but it remained below normal by 1.9°C in the state. Likewise on Monday, there was rise of 0.2°C in average minimum temperature but was near normal across the state.

IMD Chandigarh said there could be drop in day temperatures by one degree. The IMD in its forecast further said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover between 25°C and 9°C over the next seven days.

The air quality in the city, meanwhile, remained in the poor category with the average 24 hour air quality index (AQI) being recorded at 276, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm daily bulletin. Air quality experts said high wind speed witnessed on Monday helped in the dissipation of pollutants.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) meanwhile said for the next three days, upper level winds over Delhi-NCR will be northwest and is likely to bring in more pollutants from stubble burning states if the fire counts increase. AQI is likely to be remain in the “poor” or ”lower end of very poor” category for the next three days due to the net effect of inflow of pollutants and local dispersion and ventilation over Delhi-NCR, it said.

