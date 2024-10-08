Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 9, 2024 34.35 °C Sky is clear October 10, 2024 35.16 °C Sky is clear October 11, 2024 35.25 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 35.9 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 34.4 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 33.86 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 33.73 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.88 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.53 °C Light rain Chennai 28.66 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.11 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.62 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.15 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Gurugram today, on October 8, 2024, is 31.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 36.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.86 °C and 36.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.With temperatures ranging between 23.02 °C and 36.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 351.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

