Gurugram woman launches hunger strike over air pollution

Amid worsening air quality and rising public concern over its health impact, citizens-led initiative Making Model Gurugram (MMG) founder Gauri Sarin launched an indefinite hunger protest on Wednesday evening to seek an urgent action on air pollution, supported by around 100 citizens on the New Year’s Eve Protesters stressed non-violence, mask use and civic discipline while demanding systemic fixes. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Organisers said the peaceful protest aims to highlight “a public health emergency” and described it as a non-political citizens’ movement focusing on clean air, children’s health and the constitutional right to life under Article 21.

Sarin said she chose to mark the New Year’s Eve differently this year. “Today is a day when most people celebrate life and welcome hope. I have chosen to step out with purpose. We have all felt the brunt of dangerously poor AQI levels, but many have silently suffered damage to their lungs and hearts,” she said, referring to global medical studies, including those published in The Lancet medical journal, that link air pollution to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

“Just two days ago, I documented alarming dust levels over a four-kilometre stretch. That is when I decided to fast,” she added.

She alleged that while emergency measures such as Grap Stage-1 and Grap Stage-2 were announced repeatedly, residents saw little relief. “There was accountability in Delhi, but not in Haryana. For three years, massive dust piles lay uncovered on arterial roads—from SPR to Vyapar Kendra and Hamilton Road. Repeated appeals to the district administration, pollution control board and even the environment minister went unanswered,” Sarin said.

According to her, a 2023 environment meeting chaired by the then Haryana State Pollution Control Board head resulted in a citizen-led action plan that was never implemented.

While some work began recently after discussions with the new GMDA chief executive, she said, the Southern Peripheral Road remained the city’s biggest contributor of particulate matter.

Meanwhile, at the protest venue, the participants were urged to maintain non-violence, wear masks at all times, avoid political flags or slogans, and refrain from abusive or personal attacks. They were also asked to respect police and public property, follow volunteer instructions, avoid misinformation and maintain cleanliness at the site.

Environmental expert Vaishali Rana said the protest came at a critical moment. “Air pollution is no longer an environmental issue alone—it is a direct public health crisis. Citizen-led action is essential to push authorities towards sustained, accountable measures,” she said.

Sunil Sareen, joint convener of the DXPGDA, said residents were demanding a liveable city, not unchecked construction. “Development must be sustainable. Citizens are ready to partner with the government, but clean air is non-negotiable,” he said.

Addressing those gathered near Bikanervala on GCR, Sareen said, “We are not asking for favours. We are demanding our right to live and breathe with dignity. Let 2026 be the year of accountable governance and citizen participation.”