Gurugram, The Gurugram Police has arrested the wife of a yoga teacher after she was caught red-handed allegedly taking ₹1 lakh from a woman who was blackmailed by the couple for the last three years, said officials. Gurugram: Yoga teacher's wife 'blackmails' woman, arrested while taking ₹1 lakh

The yoga teacher was accused of getting intimate with the woman while teaching yoga. After allegedly establishing a physical relationship with the woman, he filmed an objectionable video and started blackmailing her, the officials said.

The wife of the yoga teacher has been arrested and sent to judicial custody while the police conducted raids to nab the yoga teacher who is still absconding, they said.

According to the police, the victim filed a complaint saying that she met yoga teacher Rakesh Sharma in July 2020. They developed a physical relationship while she was learning yoga from him.

After some time, Sharma allegedly started blackmailing her after making objectionable videos and photos of her.

"In 2023, the accused blackmailed her. After much effort, a settlement was made for ₹3 lakh.

"But in March 2026, he again demanded ₹15 lakh and threatened to send the video and photos to her family and acquaintances if she did not pay. After this, she approached the police on March 20," the officials said, citing her complaint.

An FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station on the basis of the complaint.

The police planned a raid on March 21 after they received information that the accused couple were arriving at the parking lot of Devi Lal Park, Palam Vihar, to collect the extortion money.

The police team caught the wife of the yoga teacher red-handed while accepting ₹1 lakh, officials said.

According to the police, the yoga teacher's wife has been identified as Neetu Sharma , a resident of Palam Vihar.

During the investigation, the police recovered a bag containing ₹1 lakh in cash and other documents. The accused woman was produced in a city court which remanded her to two days' police remand, they added.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused woman and her husband were continuously blackmailing the victim woman with videos and photos and demanding money. The accused, Neetu Sharma, and her husband Rakesh Sharma had deliberately made objectionable videos of the victim.

"The accused woman was produced in a court today and sent to jail. We are conducting raids to nab the yoga teacher who will be arrested soon," said the spokesperson of the Gururgam Police.

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