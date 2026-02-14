Gurugram: MCG reviews sewer management drive

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) officials said that significant progress has been achieved under the city’s “Critical S-40 Points” campaign aimed at resolving major sewerage, drainage and infrastructure bottlenecks across wards, said officials. The report was given during the review meeting of its sewerage management cell on Friday, held under MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. (HT)

According to officials, S-40 points (Critical S-40 Points) refers to a list of 40 identified critical sewerage and drainage trouble spots across Gurugram that the MCG has flagged for priority intervention.

Many critical locations have already been identified and addressed, while several ongoing projects will be completed within the stipulated timelines, said officials.

In Ward 9’s Saraswati Enclave, work on a new sewer line, water supply pipeline and road restoration has been completed. The master sewer line laid along Pataudi Road is operational, improving overall drainage in the area.

In Ward 17’s Mohammadpur Jharsa, authorities found a heavy silt buildup causing blockage in the pipeline, however, desilting has been completed, officials added.

Similarly, sewers were cleaned using super sucker machines, also known as vacuum truck, at Noorpur Mor and Badshahpur in Ward 18.

In Prempuri (Ward 13), sewer line was cleared using bucket machines at a cost of around ₹17 lakh, clearing long-standing blockages. In Ullawas village (Ward 20), no major structural gap was found and routine complaints are being addressed.

At Bandhwari village, Gurugram, a sump well has been constructed to improve sewage flow towards treatment facilities, officials said, adding that this has stabilized local sewer management.

Sewer systems in sectors 42 and 43 have also been streamlined. In sector 43, pump failures had resulted in repeated overflows. Now, the line has been connected to the GMDA master line using trenchless technology — a method of laying or repairing underground pipelines without digging up roads or the surface — restoring smooth flow, officials said.

Work in Laxmi Garden and Rajendra Park, including, trenchless laying of a large-diameter pipeline below the Dwarka Expressway and strengthening of the master sewer line from Dhanwapur STP, nears completion.

MCG officials said most S-40 points now show “100% resolution” status. The civic body has set April–May deadline for the remaining major works, including storm water drain widening in sector 10 and sewer upgrades in Khandsa, Basai and Begumpur Khatola.

Dahiya said the initiative marks a major step towards long-term relief from sewer overflow and waterlogging across Gurugram.