Gurugram’s civic bodies will pool resources to tackle waterlogging

In the aftermath of severe waterlogging across Gurugram on Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) held a late-night meeting to address monsoon-preparedness failures. Officials said that they aim to improve collaboration and resource management to tackle waterlogging.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said he directed that machinery and pumps be stationed at boosting stations to ensure immediate availability during emergencies.

“A reserve of machinery and manpower will be kept on standby to respond swiftly to waterlogging and other issues caused by heavy rain,” he said.

Over 40 key locations in the city were waterlogged on Wednesday, when Gurugram received around 35mm of rainfall. This disrupted traffic and caused issues for residents.

Bangar said engineers from the GMDA and MCG will work together to ensure efficient solutions for drainage, sewerage and water supply issues. “If there is a need for manpower, machinery, or other resources between departments during monsoon, they will be provided immediately to ensure prompt and effective solutions. We have directed assistant and junior engineers to increase their field presence. Additionally, teams were instructed to carry extra sewer covers to replace broken ones immediately,” he said.

GMDA officials said that all master drainage and sewer lines under their jurisdiction were cleaned, and they were undertaking regular cleaning of surface drains.

MCG officials said that work on under-construction drains on Old Delhi Road and Basai-Garhi Road will be expedited by deploying additional manpower and machinery. “We have arranged 62 suction tankers, 61 tractor-mounted pumps and 25 diesel engines, along with a sufficient number of personnel, to ensure proper water drainage and manage waterlogging effectively,” Bangar said.

24/7 Helpline Numbers

Officials said that 24-hour helpline numbers — 7290076135 and 7290088127 — are operational to address waterlogging complaints during monsoon.