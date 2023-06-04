Cloverleaf of Dwarka e-way closed for traffic

Gurugram: The cloverleaf interchange of the Dwarka Expressway near AVL 36, a housing society, has been temporarily closed for public use by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) due to ongoing construction work, officials said on Saturday. Gurugram, India-June 03, 2023: The clover leaf of Dwarka Expressway has been temporarily closed for commuters use by National Highways Authority of India due to ongoing construction work at National Highway-48 near Kherki Daula toll plaza, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 03 June 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

NHAI officials said that legal action will be taken against anyone found violating or trespassing the barriers put in place.

Earlier in May, the NHAI had closed a loop on the stretch for the safety of residents, but commuters removed the barricades and started using the stretch.

On May 25, the stretch was opened for commuters after Gurugram deputy commissioner and a team of traffic police visited the spot.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that they had held a few meetings with officials of the NHAI. “Our prime concern is the safety of commuters. The loop connecting Dwarka Expressway with the National Highway (NH-8) will be opened once the construction work is completed,” he said.

“Earlier, commuters were seen removing barricades and driving from the wrong side. Traffic police have been directed to deploy a team on the stretch and to take action against those found driving from the wrong side,” Yadav said.

A senior district administration official said that the expansion joints of the stretch are being tested and once all tests are positive, the loop will be operational for traffic movement.

On May 18, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had conducted an inspection of the Dwarka Expressway and said that there were minor shortcomings that would be rectified at the earliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON