Gururgam admin bans sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali 2024

In an attempt to improve air quality during the festive season, the district magistrate of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, has imposed a ban on the production and sale of firecrackers containing barium salts from October 22 to January 31, 2025. The ban comes in response to growing concerns about pollution levels and aims to protect public health, officials said. Those who flout the ban will face strict penalties, including fines and possible legal action under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act, said Gurugram DC. (HT Archive)

The order, issued on Wednesday, specifies that only “green” firecrackers, which are less harmful for the environment, may be used during specific festivals. These crackers can be used for a limited time on Diwali, Gurpurab, and Christmas. On Diwali and Gurpurab, green crackers will be allowed between 8pm and 10pm, while on Christmas Eve, they can be used from 11.55pm to 12.30am.

The decision is in line with guidelines from the Haryana Pollution Control Board and directives from the Supreme Court, which have highlighted the harmful effects of excessive use of firecrackers on air quality. The Gurugram district magistrate pointed out that firecracker usage leads to a sharp increase in air pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising between 2.5 and 10 points during the festive season.

“A ban on firecrackers, particularly those that are noisy and cause heavy pollution, is essential to prevent a spike in air pollution during the winter months when air quality deteriorates,” said Yadav. “The sale and production of firecrackers will be strictly prohibited and officials will monitor air quality throughout this period,” he added.

Enforcement will be a key aspect of this ban, with the district administration relying on various agencies to ensure compliance. Police, municipal corporation officers, fire department personnel, and panchayat authorities have been tasked with patrolling areas where illegal firecracker sales or production might take place. Surveillance will be heightened, particularly in markets and industrial areas, to prevent the manufacture and sale of banned firecrackers, administrative officials said.

Monitoring whether people are complying with the ban with the help of CCTV will be enhanced in areas prone to illegal sales and surprise checks will be conducted in coordination with pollution control officials. The district administration has also urged residents to act responsibly, encouraging the public to celebrate festivals in an environmentally conscious manner by opting for green firecrackers and minimising the use of firecrackers altogether, officials said.

The district administration has also launched an awareness campaign to educate residents about the dangers of air pollution and the benefits of switching to green firecrackers. People are being encouraged to report any violations of the ban to the authorities, to help enforce the new regulations.