Haryana chief secretary says 'significant' progress in Yamuna clean-up efforts

Top Haryana officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, said there has been "significant improvement" in the ongoing efforts to clean the Yamuna river.

Improvements were noted in wastewater treatment, industrial compliance, and sewerage infrastructure during the review meeting here on Thursday, an official statement said.

The Haryana Pollution Control Board informed that out of the 1,632 million litres per day of wastewater flowing through the 11 major drains that ultimately join the Yamuna, nearly 1000 MLD is already being treated.

Regular water quality monitoring is being carried out in all drains to ensure that pollution levels continue to decline, it said.

Rastogi directed officials to form separate committees for each drain, having members from all the departments concerned with the divisional commissioner as its chairman, with a meeting every 15 days.

Officials said at the meeting that Haryana has undertaken a major expansion of sewage treatment capacity in the Yamuna catchment.

At present, Haryana has 91 sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 1,543 MLD, along with three STPs of 88 MLD under construction, expected to be completed by March 2027.

Nine additional STPs of 227 MLD capacity are being upgraded, and nine new plants of 510 MLD have been proposed to further strengthen the treatment network.

Industrial wastewater management has similarly improved, with 17 common effluent treatment plants of 184.5 MLD already operational, two CETPs undergoing upgrade, and eight new CETPs of 146 MLD capacity proposed, they said.

Almost all major industries in the region are now connected to CETPs or have installed individual effluent treatment plants, ensuring near-complete compliance with environmental norms.

Drain-wise action plans presented during the meeting showed steady progress across all major drains. Large-scale sewer tapping operations have been initiated to prevent untreated effluent from flowing into the river, while several new STPs-such as the 77 MLD plant at Yamuna Nagar, the 60 MLD plant proposed at Rohtak, and the 100 MLD plant planned in Gurugram-are expected to further reduce pollution load in the coming years.

Upgrade of major STPs in Rohtak, Faridabad and Gurugram is also progressing steadily, they said.

The state has also achieved near-completion of its sewerage network in the 34 towns falling within the Yamuna catchment area, the statement said.

Out of a total proposed 1,632 km of sewer line, 1626.6 km have already been laid, and the remaining stretch of 5.4 km in Faridabad is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2026, it said.

In addition to improving treatment capacity, officials said Haryana is emphasising the reuse of treated wastewater. Three irrigation projects using treated water have already been completed, and six more such projects are currently in progress, which will help reduce dependence on fresh water sources, they said.

