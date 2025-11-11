Haryana DGP orders action plan to cut road deaths, seeks accountability

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday an written advisory to all police commissioners, superintendents, SHOs, and traffic in-charges across the state, directing them to take urgent and coordinated action to reduce road accidents and fatalities. The advisory instructed police to coordinate with highway operators (HT photo)

Singh said nearly 4,000 deaths were reported in Haryana due to road accidents this year till October—five times higher than the number of murders reported during the same period. He said these figures raised a grave concern, and asked police officers to approach the issue with a “humanitarian and mission-oriented mindset.”

Singh directed officers to identify accident-prone and blind-spot areas in their jurisdictions, analyse causes, and implement corrective measures. “Ensure that no vehicle is left parked on the road, and if one is, place reflective tape and warning lights to make it visible from a distance,” the advisory stated.

The DGP also emphasised that truck and trailer drivers should not be allowed to park vehicles on highways for long durations, as this increases the risk of crashes. Officers have been asked to impose 15–20 days of parking restrictions where violations are common and to deploy reflectors and lighting near toll plazas to improve nighttime visibility.

The advisory further instructed police to coordinate with highway operators to ensure that all drivers are registered and that they get adequate rest between trips. “Drivers often operate round the clock without breaks, drastically increasing accident risk. They must understand that the law will hold them accountable for negligence,” Singh warned.

In addition, he directed public works and road maintenance departments to ensure proper signage and barricading, and said that in major accident cases, the road design and engineering lapses will also be examined.

The DGP ordered immediate medical response measures to ensure accident victims are transported to nearby hospitals within the “golden hour,” and mandated coordination with local hospitals for emergency readiness.

Appealing to citizens, Singh said, “Remind people that roads are not private property. Those who flout rules and endanger lives will find their place behind bars.”

Singh asked all district police heads to submit reports on the number of accident-related deaths in their jurisdictions for November and December, and detail the steps taken to prevent them. Districts achieving significant reduction in fatalities will be honoured on Republic Day, he said.