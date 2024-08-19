Haryana elections: Ticket aspirants start lobbying, campaigning for party ticket in Gurugram

With Haryana set for assembly elections on October 1, political aspirants have started lobbying for party tickets across the state. In Gurugram, which is the financial capital of Haryana, the competition for party tickets is particularly tough as resourceful and experienced candidates, many of who have fought elections previously, are seeking the party mandate. According to the Congress, 32 aspirants have submitted applications for the party ticket in Gurugram while the BJP said that 15 aspirants have applied for the party ticket in the city, with the number expected to rise. Political posters displayed for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana on the Gurugram Sector 15 road on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Despite facing anti-incumbency after ruling the state for 10 years, BJP district president Kamal Yadav said that enthusiasm among the workers and leaders was high. “There is strong demand for the BJP ticket as workers and leaders have faith in the organisation and work which we have done in last 10 years. Fifteen candidates have sought the Gurugram ticket. We will give the ticket to the candidate who has a clean image and is loyal to the party,” he said.

Sudhir Singla, the sitting BJP MLA, said he will fight the polls if given a ticket, otherwise he will support the party candidate and work for the organisation.

Among the key contenders for the BJP mandate in Gurugram are former district president Gargi Kakkar, state BJP vice president GL Sharma, Bodh Raj Sikri, vice chairman, Haryana CSR Trust, BJP leader Mukesh Sharma, and Naveen Goyal. These aspirants are banking on the party and organisational work, past record as social workers and their connection with the masses to get the mandate.

Speaking with HT, Gargi Kakkar, who belongs to the Punjabi community, said that as president of the district unit, she raised the issue of Metro train extension, city bus stand, civil hospital at different levels with the government. “There were several obstacles and procedural issues in these projects but these have finally come on the ground. I have worked both in the party organisation and as a social worker to help people. If the party gives me a chance, I will definitely work for the betterment of the city,” she said, adding that it was time for a woman to get a chance to represent Gurugram.

Senior party leader GL Sharma, who was a strong contender for party ticket in 2014, said, “I have been to 10 to 12 states to support the party organisation in elections. I played a key role in ensuring that the party won the Mewat Zila Parishad election for the first time,” he said.

Bodh Raj Sikri, who is also an industrialist and has mobilised the Punjabi community in large numbers, is banking on his organisational and corporate skills to impress the party leadership and Gurugram electorate “I have a vision for Gurugram which is more about planning and execution. With 60% revenue generation, Gurugram needs transformation. I have also worked as a social worker and served the community,” he said.

Naveen Goyal, who served as state in-charge of the BJP environment cell, said that he has worked for the organisation across the state pushing various agendas set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I set up a hospital where common people are given treatment at a very reasonable cost,” he said.

Former councillor Subash Chand Singla, who recently entered the fray, said that his experience of serving the people thrice as MCG councillor makes him an ideal candidate for the MLA elections. “I have a strong connection with the local people. I know how to get work done in government offices. I played a key role in getting amenities and infrastructure on entire ward number 18 and people will vouch for it,” he said.

Unlike the last two state elections, when the ticket aspirants were not very enthused about the prospects of the Congress, the recent resurgence of the party in the Lok Sabha polls has galvanised the rank and file. Senior Congress leader and former minister Sukhbir Kataria, who himself is a contender, said that 32 aspirants have already staked claim for the party ticket.

“We are very confident about defeating the BJP across the state and in Gurugram it has failed to deliver the goods in the last 10 years. Gurugram has become a waterlogged city, which is permanently traffic-jammed and full of garbage. We will end this nightmare,” said Kataria.

The other top contenders for the party mandate in Gurugram are Mohit Grover, who recently joined the Congress, senior leader Pankaj Dawar, and Kulraj Kataria.

Grover, who fought the election in 2019 as an independent said that he was a tried and tested candidate as he managed to get around 50, 000 votes and came second in the 2019 election. “I have earned the trust of people in Gurugram and that is the reason they voted for me. My father also served the Congress for many years. If mandate is given I will work hard to ensure that the party wins in the polls,” he said.

While Grover is banking on his electoral performance in 2019, senior Congress functionary Pankaj Dawar said that he has served the organisation in the toughest period from 2010 to 2024 with dedication. “I have served the party with loyalty and almost 90% of party activities held in the last 10 years have been carried out by me. I ensured that 10,600 people joined the party during the membership drive. During the recent Lok Sabha polls I worked as media coordinator,” he said.

Both Dawar and Grover are from the Punjabi community and they bank on its support.