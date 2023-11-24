Haryana implements ‘no work, no pay’ policy on striking civic body employees

The urban local bodies department, Haryana, issued directions on Friday that the government has implemented the principle of “no work, no pay’ in municipal corporations, city councils and municipalities, wherein employees who are absent from duty or on strike will not be paid salary for that period. MCG on Friday said it has identified a place in Sector 37 for sanitation workers to hold their protest. (HT Photo)

A spokesperson of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) said that as per the order, the commissioners of all the corporations of the state, executive officers of the city councils and secretaries of the municipalities have been asked to implement the principle of “no work, no pay” in their areas. “It has come to the notice of the government that salaries are paid to employees who are absent from duty or on strike, but now this will not be done and all officers will ensure that the principle of ‘no work, no pay’ is followed,” the spokesperson said.

The order further stated that if salaries are paid during the strike period, disciplinary action will also be taken against the officers concerned.

In a related development, the MCG on Friday said that in view of the ongoing strike of MCG sanitation workers, the corporation has now earmarked a place for peaceful protest as the residents are facing problems due to the agitation. The MCG spokesperson said that a place has been identified in Sector-37 for peaceful protest and in this regard, a letter has been sent by the MCG to the head of the municipal employees’ union.

“A letter has been sent to the union spokesperson apprising the striking employees that a designated space has been earmarked for protest apart from this place, demonstration will not be possible at any other place, because the protest in the old office of MCG causes problems to the common citizens coming to the office for their daily work,” the statement said.

The striking sanitation workers said that they were not intimidated by the actions being taken by the corporation to stop their agitation, and they will further intensify the protests in support of their demands. “We are not going to be intimidated by the actions of the authorities. We will reach out to people and also intensify the stir till all the 3,480 people are given their jobs back. The notices of ‘no work, no pay’ and other threats will not work as we are fighting for justice and our rights,” said Basant Kumar, working district president, Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh, Gurugram.