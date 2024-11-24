Haryana inaugurates India’s first traffic engineering centre in Gurugram

Haryana Police and the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) jointly inaugurated India’s first Traffic Engineering Centre (TEC) and Organisational Development Centre (ODC) at the Traffic Towers, Gurugram, on Friday, said officials on Saturday. The centres, which is already operational, aim to improve traffic management and road safety, officials said. Shatrujeet Kapur, DGP and Unsoo Kim, MD, Hyundai during the inauguration of theTraffic Engineering Centre (TEC) at Gurugram Traffic Police Centre inSushant Lok Phase-1, on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The initiative, supported by Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) through its corporate social responsibility (CRS) funding, focuses on improving traffic management efficiency, reducing accidents, and enhancing road safety standards in Gurugram and other metropolitan cities, officials added. Speaking at the inauguration, Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur said, “This centre will significantly improve Gurugram’s traffic management, reduce road accidents, and save lives. It represents a collaborative effort to transform road safety in India.”

The TEC is equipped with over 1,100 cameras for real-time road monitoring, allowing swift communication between the control room and on-ground personnel during peak traffic hours or accidents. Officials said that this system would help reduce response times, clear congestion efficiently, and improve commuter safety.

Dr Rohit Baluja, president of IRTE, called the centres a “historic public-private partnership milestone.” He added, “We are proud to launch these transformative centres, which will set new benchmarks in traffic management and organisational development. We are grateful to Hyundai Motor India Foundation and Gurugram Police for their active support in this initiative.”

The centres will also provide training for police officers in areas such as traffic enforcement, road safety audits, accident analysis, and driver behaviour evaluation, officials said. The ODC, in particular, will focus on sustainable traffic management systems through research and collaboration, covering road signage maintenance, transportation planning, and post-accident response.

Additionally, the centres are expected to contribute to traffic engineering research, develop innovative enforcement technologies such as camera network and a diagnostic system, and assess highways for safety and efficiency. According to officials, with IRTE’s expertise, the initiative is projected to establish new standards in road safety and traffic management, benefiting commuters and stakeholders across India.

The inauguration ceremony was led by DGP Kapur and Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, in the presence of police commissioner Vikas Arora and deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Vij.