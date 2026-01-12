Haryana panel calls for staffing, HR overhaul to fix governance delays

The Haryana Rationalisation Commission has recommended wide-ranging reforms to improve efficiency in government departments, citing poor staffing structures, skill gaps and weak human resource systems as key reasons for delays and growing public dissatisfaction with governance. Commission says reforms will not raise costs but need faster recruitment by HPSC and HSSC to cut reliance on contracts. (HT)

In its general report to the Haryana government, the Commission said it completed rationalisation exercises in 20 departments between March 2023 and early 2025, with similar reviews under way in around 20 more. Based on consultations with administrative secretaries and heads of departments, it found that most offices were never structured scientifically, evolving instead through ad hoc decisions, court orders and employee regularisation demands rather than functional needs.

Departments where the exercise was completed include the public works department (buildings and roads), irrigation, health, education, police, revenue, food and supplies, transport, power utilities and allied field formations, along with several boards and corporations under line departments.

A major concern highlighted is the quality and qualifications of Group B and Group C employees, who form the backbone of daily administration. The Commission noted that many clerical and supervisory posts are still manned by staff with only matriculation or Class 12 qualifications, which it said is inadequate in a technology-driven governance environment. It recommended that at least 50% of assistant-level posts be filled through direct recruitment via competitive examinations, with graduation as the minimum qualification, on the lines of the central government system.

The report also flagged the absence of a regular recruitment framework for information technology professionals. It noted that thousands of IT staff are engaged on contracts without job security or career progression, resulting in high attrition and weak institutional capacity. The panel called for the creation of permanent IT posts and model service rules governing recruitment, promotions and service conditions.

On human resource systems, the Commission said existing HR data is unreliable despite the notification of eHRMS 2.0. It proposed a legally backed, modular HRMS to track posts, vacancies and service matters in real time. It also urged strengthening of the Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission, citing chronic recruitment delays.

The Commission said the reforms would not impose additional financial burdens but could significantly improve efficiency and service delivery.