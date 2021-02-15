IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Healthcare workers start receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccines
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Healthcare workers start receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccines

The administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday got off to a slow start, with a 61
READ FULL STORY
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST

The administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday got off to a slow start, with a 61.5% coverage, according to the district health department data.

Of the 608 people who received the first doses of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines on January 16, only 369 turned up for the second shot after 29 days. Officials expect the footfall to increase on the next day of the vaccination drive, scheduled for February 18.

“Healthcare workers are aware of the two-shot regimen against coronavirus disease. They will gradually come for the second dose as there is a window period of four to six weeks to take the second vaccine jab,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Both the vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — comprise two doses, to be administered at a time interval of 28 days. But according to apex drug regulator and experts, the second dose can be given anytime between four and six weeks.

Officials said that the inoculation could become challenging for the health department if partially vaccinated healthcare workers have switched jobs in the one-month period. “If a health worker has switched to a facility within the city, then they can easily walk-in at the session site at the facility or they will be informed to visit the previous vaccination site where they took the first dose. There is, however, no clarity regarding inoculation of people who have moved to other districts in Haryana or a different state,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

In Gurugram more than 24,000 healthcare workers have already taken the first shot and are registered as partially vaccinated on the Co-WIN, a digital platform handling real time data on vaccination. There are almost 30,000 healthcare workers, after removing duplicity, registered as vaccine beneficiaries on the platform.

Since the inoculation process has been slow, the district health department has been holding single-session vaccinations every day for the healthcare staff. On Monday, nine of 50 healthcare workers turned up to take the first shot of their vaccine.

With the beginning of second dose drive, it has become a daunting task for the health department to set up vaccination sites at private hospitals where the first round has been conducted, while simultaneously managing vaccination sites for front-line workers.

“After the first dose, private and public health facilities have limited targeted beneficiaries to be covered, considering that vaccination sites for healthcare workers will decrease in every hospital. On the other hand, the state health department has not conveyed any specific deadline for completing the vaccination of front-line workers. Therefore, the department will continue with that too,” said Singh.

On Monday, as a part of the weekly statewide mega vaccination drive, the health department targeted at least 4,900 front-line workers from the police department, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), National Security Guards (NSG), panchayati raj institutions, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Border Security Force (BSF), revenue department and Bhondsi jail.

Among the targeted, 2,902 took the first dose of the vaccine. MCG vaccination sites reported a poor footfall, with only 398 of 1,100 targeted staff turning up for the vaccine jab. Similarly, only 253 police personnel of the 1,000 targeted personnel got inoculated. The revenue department reported the least footfall, with only five of 100 taking the shot.

“Department heads have been informed about the poor footfall. It is likely that in the vaccination drive to be held on February 18, employees will turn up,” said Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City air worsens due to low wind speed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The city’s air quality entered the ‘very poor’ zone on Monday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 306 — a rise from Sunday’s AQI reading of 288 in the ‘poor’ category
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Two men attacked by group near Ghata crossing; case filed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Two men were assaulted by unidentified persons near Ghata crossing on Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Healthcare workers start receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccines

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday got off to a slow start, with a 61
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

New rail line will connect Nuh with Delhi, says Inderjit Singh in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Gurugram member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday announced that a proposal to connect Mewat, Alwar and Delhi has been approved in the railway budget and that work on the same is likely to commence soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Govt launches web portal to garner information on unauthorised colonies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The government on Monday launched a new web portal to get information about lack of basic facilities in unauthorised colonies across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical glitches hinder online test for students

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Online assessments for students in government schools across the city were hampered due to technical glitches on Monday, the first day of app-based assessment for students of classes 3 to 8 and class 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man booked for killing wife, search on to trace him

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
A 38-year-old man was booked on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife at their residence in Sirhaul village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Toll payment to go digital-only, deployment increased in Kherki Daula

By Abhishek Behl and Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The Gurugram police and highway concessionaire have decided to increase deployment of traffic personnel and marshals at the Kherki Daula toll plaza to prevent jams on Tuesday morning, when the toll goes fully digital and will accept payments only through FASTags
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 2,804 vehicles, including tippers, trucks, tractor-trolleys, and earthmovers, have been seized by the police between December 2019 and February 15, 2021.(HT file photo)
A total of 2,804 vehicles, including tippers, trucks, tractor-trolleys, and earthmovers, have been seized by the police between December 2019 and February 15, 2021.(HT file photo)
gurugram news

Illegal mining rampant, 36 cases registered in January 2021

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
In 2020, 1,862 cases were registered against 900 people while in 2019, 185 people were arrested over 150 cases were registered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Proposed petrol pump on Aravalli land in violation of environment ministry norms, rules NGT

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that land allotted for a proposed petrol pump in Chakkarpur village violates norms set by the union environment ministry
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held in Faridabad for robbing cab driver of cash

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Four men were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his wallet and 12,000 at gunpoint on Mathura Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Restaurant owner attacked, threatened for shifting location

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A restaurant owner was assaulted, his life threatened and the furniture in his restaurant damaged, following which the police registered a case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers hold candle march to remember soldiers who died in Pulwama attack

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Farmers protesting at various sites across the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Sunday carried out candle marches to remember the sacrifices of soldiers who died during the Pulwama attack two years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

First statewide wildlife survey set to begin this week

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A statewide wildlife census, to be conducted in protected as well as non-protected forest areas of Haryana, will commence this week, officials in the forest and wildlife department have confirmed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Duo snatches gold chain from pedestrian in South City-2

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A 35-year-old woman was targeted by two robbers on a bike, who allegedly snatched her gold chain on Saturday afternoon in South City-2
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP