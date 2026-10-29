HERC puts parallel-power distribution licence on hold on govt direction
The Haryana government invoked Section 108 of the Electricity Act after a three-day strike by power employees over the licence triggered blackouts across the state.
The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Wednesday put on hold an October 19 order that gave a private company a parallel power distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh after the state government told the regulator to not enable any such licence in the state.
In a three-page order, officiating chairman Mukesh Garg and member Shiv Kumar said HERC “has decided not to proceed further in the matter” till the Haryana government’s October 26 directions issued under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, remain operative. The government approached HERC after a strike by four unions of the state’s energy department opposing the grant of licence to Eleven Power Private Limited (EPPL) triggered blackouts in Gurugram and other parts of Haryana.
The three-day strike was called off on October 23 after the government gave assurances and later wrote to the power regulator, asking it to not “create, operationalise or effectuate any parallel distribution licence anywhere in the state.”
EPPL had requested for advance notice and an opportunity to be heard in any proceedings or matters concerning HERC’s order granting it a power distribution licence for a period of 25 years.
In Wednesday’s order, HERC rejected the request, saying the government’s directions had been issued in writing under the Electricity Act and applied generally across Haryana.
It observed that no fresh adjudicatory exercise was required to give effect to the directions and that no pending dispute required the commission to determine the company’s rights afresh.
A spokesperson for EPPL said, “We will continue to engage with the HERC and the state government... We will pursue the remedies available to us under law.”
“We will continue to work with all stakeholders in the larger interest of consumers and the state,” the spokesperson said.
Officials said company had the option of challenging HERC’s order before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (ATEL).
Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said he had told the department staff who went on strike that the government was ready to explore all options, including using its powers under Section 108 of the Electricity Act.
“We used the same power to issue directions to HERC to override its order on parallel-distribution licence granted to a private firm which has been now complied. The Haryana government will always give priority to public interest on such issues,” he added.
Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003 says: “In the discharge of its functions, the State Commission shall be guided by such directions in matters of policy involving public interest as the State government may give to it in writing. If any question arises as to whether any such direction relates to a matter of policy involving public interest, the decision of the State government thereon shall be final.”
While issuing directions to the HERC, the government had stated that it was “gravely concerned about the impact of the grant of a parallel licence on the consumers,” and held that licence was granted “in complete deviation of the present policy.”
Ravinder Ghanghas, general secretary, Haryana Power Engineers’ Association, said the unions welcomed the order. “Haryana’s power sector is profit-making. It should not be privatised. Consumers are getting cheap electricity from state-owned discoms. Private players may keep the per unit rates low at the initial stage, but in the longer run, it will go higher as they will focus on profits,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPawan Sharma
Pawan Sharma, based in Chandigarh, is Chief of Haryana Bureau in HT and presently writes on Haryana's politics and governance. During different stints in the past over two-and-a-half decades, he covered Punjab extensively for more than 12 years and before that judiciary and Himachal Pradesh. His primary focus has been on digging out well- researched, balanced, high-impact and hard-hitting stories of public interest which even led to major administrative actions against IAS and IPS officers.Read More
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