gurugram news

Hospital revamp inaugurated, training facilities to come up in city

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday laid the foundation stone for health and environment facilities as well as inaugurated training and recreational facilities for the city, through videoconferencing during a statewide programme
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:57 PM IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday laid the foundation stone for health and environment facilities as well as inaugurated training and recreational facilities for the city, through videoconferencing during a statewide programme.

A kisan training hostel in Badshahpur, a community centre in Manesar’s Sector 1 and an industrial training institute in Musaidpur of Pataudi, with a combined budget of 18.13 crore, were inaugurated, while foundation stone was laid for Swarna Jayanti Environment Training Institute in Manesar and revamp of the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 to a 200-bed facility.

In all, 163 development projects pertaining to basic infrastructure and other requirements worth 1,411 crore were dedicated to the people of the state by the chief minister.

Senior officials in the city said that the revamp of the Civil Hospital, from a 100-bed facility at present, would greatly boost healthcare infrastructure in the city and help meet the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The project is estimated to cost 47 crore and all formalities for constructing a new building with better facilities have been completed, said officials.

Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, who participated in the inauguration through videoconferencing said that building healthcare infrastructure, saving environment and training youth for jobs were key priorities of the government. “We have worked hard to boost road infrastructure in Gurugram and across the state and now, the focus would be on healthcare and training youth for future jobs. The projects launched today will strengthen the existing infrastructure both in Gurugram and Rewari,” said Singh.

Senior officials of the district administration were present at an inaugural event held at the Sector 10 hospital.

The Swarn Jayanti Environment Training Institute, which will come up at a cost of 7.5 cror, will play an important role in studying air quality and training personnel for pollution control in Manesar and Gurugram.

The community centre in Sector 1 of Manesar has been a longstanding demand of residents, while the industrial and kisan training institutes were well received by city industrialists.

Pawan Yadav, president, IMT Industrial Association, said that the community centre In Manesar is a modern facility with an air-conditioned building, spread over 6.5 acres. “It is a great amenity and would help both locals and industry,” said Yadav.

Om Prakash Yadav, former Sarpanch of Manesar said that residents were demanding a community centre for long. “People were forced to go outside Manesar to hold functions and now, this will stop,” he said.

Eight developmental projects worth 117.4 crore were announced for Rewari, while 10 projects worth 16.55 crore were inaugurated in Nuh.

The facilities in Nuh include an Ayush Wing Centre in Firozepur Jhirka, primary health centre in Bai, 36 additional classrooms in schools of Tauru block, 79 classrooms in Punhana schools, upgrade of GHS Tapkan school in Nuh, nine classrooms in a Meoli Kalan government school, eight classrooms in GHS Mandikhera of Nagina and three Bal Bhawan buildings in Nuh, Firozepur Jhirka, and Pinangwan.

