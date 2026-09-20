HSPCB flags 400+ C&D sites in southern Gurugram over dust violations
Notices issued September 10 cited missing PTZ cameras, air sensors, broken video links, blind spots and failures to submit mandatory compliance documents.
Ahead of the winter pollution season, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has identified over 400 non-compliant construction and demolition (C&D) sites in southern Gurugram and issued show-cause notices to developers, warning of closure, work-stoppage orders and heavy environmental compensation fines if violations are not rectified within a week, officials said on Saturday.
The notices, seen by HT, were issued on September 10 for failing to install mandated pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and air quality sensors. Officials said inspections this week found around 350 sites had started meeting the compliance requirements, while the remaining sites will be inspected and action taken in case of non-compliance.
Under Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directives, all projects with a plot area of 500 square metres or more must register on the state’s dust mitigation portal and install geo-fenced PTZ cameras and low-cost PM2.5 and PM10 particulate sensors. Live video feeds through Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) must be integrated via application programming interfaces (APIs) with the state pollution portal and CAQM’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Delhi.
“During our virtual verification drives, we found that over 400 project sites across southern Gurugram had either not installed PTZ cameras covering the required viewing angles, lacked real-time integration with the portal, or had defunct air monitors,” a senior HSPCB official told HT, asking not to be named. The virtual verification involved the department cross-checking the construction sites identified on the ground against the projects registered on its portal for remote monitoring, he added.
Officials said inspections found missing cameras, broken video links, blind spots covering excavation and demolition, and failure to submit mandatory self-audit and compliance sheets.
The drive follows a high-level review meeting chaired by CAQM leadership earlier this month, where regional pollution control authorities were instructed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy.
“Project proponents have been granted a tight window of five to seven days to operationalise the cameras, ensure continuous live streaming to the central portal, and provide compliance reports. If they fail to comply, teams will be deployed to seal the premises, cut utility supplies where required, and slap substantial environmental penalties,” the official added.
The five-to-seven-day compliance window has already expired, with the deadline ending on September 17. Officials said around 50 sites were still found to be non-compliant after the deadline, and ground inspections of these sites will now be conducted before finalising further action against them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.