HSVP chief Ajay Kumar appointed as Gurugram Metro chief
GMRL officials said several key decisions, including the depot tender, had been delayed as the corporation remained without a confirmed managing director for nearly seven weeks
Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) chief administrator Ajay Kumar has been appointed managing director of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), with the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs confirming his appointment on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.
The appointment of the 43-year-old IAS officer is expected to expedite key decisions, including a pending tender for the metro depot, which had been held up since the post fell vacant following an administrative reshuffle on September 8.
“The appointment of HSVP chief administrator Ajay Kumar as managing director of GMRL has been confirmed by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. His appointment will expedite the ongoing projects as the post of the managing director was pending since September 8, when the state government had transferred the previous managing director,” said a senior GMRL official.
A 2013-batch IAS officer, Kumar is also the managing director of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), the nodal agency for planning and executing mass transit projects in the state. He had earlier served as Gurugram deputy commissioner from November 2024 to April 2026.
The Haryana government had initially recommended Mukul Kumar for the GMRL managing director’s post, but the appointment did not receive the Centre’s confirmation.
GMRL officials said several key decisions, including the depot tender, had been delayed as the corporation remained without a confirmed managing director for nearly seven weeks.
“The decision making had slowed down due to this reason but now it is expected that things will again gain pace,” a GMRL official said.
GMRL is executing the 29km Gurugram Metro project, with construction underway on the stretch between Millennium City Centre and Sector 9. The corporation has also floated a ₹1,662 crore tender for the construction of the Phase 2 corridor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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