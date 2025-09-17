Infant dies in Sohna during delivery; kin protest at hospital

A newborn baby died during delivery at Civil Hospital in Sohna on Monday, officials at the medical facility said. The incident took place at approximately 3.00pm when the baby’s mother, a resident of Hajipur, delivered the stillborn baby naturally, despite a recommendation of caesarean section (C-section), said hospital staff adding that this has led to protests from agitated family members. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dr Ranvijay Yadav, senior medical officer (SMO) of Sohna Civil Hospital, said that the family was informed about the mother facing complications during the pregnancy due to a breech presentation, a condition in which the baby is positioned feet-first instead of head-first. “The family was told multiple times about the complication; however, they were not listening to us,” said Yadav.

Yadav said an inquiry will be conducted by a team of medical practitioners and doctors from outside the Civil Hospital in Sohna. “I’ve received a written complaint against the hospital staff and doctors responsible for delivery from the baby’s grandfather, Hari Pratap, who visited my office,” said Yadav.

Officials said the family, who live ten kilometers away from Sohna in village Hajipur, demanded an inquiry into the matter as they had no trust in the doctors at the hospital. When reached out by HT, Pratap refused to comment onthe matter, however, he accused the hospital staff of medical negligence.

Dr Sonam Badsera, a gynecologist at Civil Hospital, who first checked the woman, said that the woman’s family members were persistent in demanding a natural delivery.

“I informed them that if the procedure was not carried out timely, there would be a risk to the baby’s and the mother’s life,” said Badsera, adding that the 34-week fetus was healthy at the time the family first visited the hospital on Monday at approximately 12pm.

Yadav noted that the family members expressed their anger as the woman was trying to conceive a baby for the last 11 years. “They stormed the building and blamed the doctors for intentionally jeopardising the procedure. From preliminary findings, it seems like a case of stillbirth. The nursing staff who attended the woman were trained and had experience in assisting deliveries for the last 15 years,” Yadav said.