Infant’s body dumped hidden in sack at Wazirabad health centre, probe on

ByAbhishek Bhatia
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 03:20 am IST

Staff informed the Sector 53 police station after a foul smell led workers to the sack during a routine inspection.

A newborn baby was found dead inside a plastic sack on the premises of a public health centre (PHC) in Wazirabad (Sector 53) on Friday, police said on Sunday. The body was discovered during a routine sanitary inspection at the facility, according to officers privy to the matter. 

Police said insects had damaged the body, suggesting it may have been concealed for nearly a week near the Wazirabad Sector 53 PHC. (Shutterstock)
Police said insects had damaged the body, suggesting it may have been concealed for nearly a week near the Wazirabad Sector 53 PHC. (Shutterstock)

According to police, both the gender of the infant and whether it was born alive or stillborn will be determined through medical examination. The body has been sent for autopsy and officials said the report is awaited.

A senior official at Sector 53 police station said the PHC staff reported the matter at around 2.35 pm, after which an Emergency Response Vehicle was sent to the spot. The police team recovered the decomposed body, noting that the infant’s eyes had been eaten by insects.  

“The foul smell emanating from the sacks piled outside the facility prompted its sanitation workers to inspect them closely. The baby was found wrapped in a pink cloth inside one of the white sacks. It seemed that the body was kept hidden there for almost a week,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity. 

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said an unnamed FIR was registered under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for concealment of birth by secret disposal of a child’s dead body. “The infant’s DNA sample has been preserved for identification. It will help establish biological parentage if needed,” Turan said. He added that CCTV footage in the area is being examined to identify suspects. 

Despite multiple attempts by HT, PHC administration did not respond to requests for a comment on the matter.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Infant’s body dumped hidden in sack at Wazirabad health centre, probe on
