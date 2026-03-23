Man booked for driving drunk, threatening neighbours in Gurugram

A 37-year-old man was booked for rash driving and criminal intimidation after he allegedly drove while intoxicated, endangered residents’ safety, and threatened neighbours in Khedki Daula village in Gurugram, police said on Sunday. Police say accused drove intoxicated, injured complainant’s nephew and threatened neighbours. FIR registered under multiple BNS sections. (File photo)

The accused, Naveen Yadav, a resident of the same village, was allegedly speeding in his Eeco van around 9pm on Friday, repeatedly circling narrow residential lanes and putting lives at risk, police said.

According to a complaint filed by local resident Om Prakash on Saturday, Yadav not only drove recklessly but also injured Prakash’s nephew during the incident.

Police said that when residents confronted Yadav and asked him to stop, he allegedly threatened to shoot them. “The complainant said Yadav has previously also indulged in similar behaviour with his family members,” police added.

Following the complaint, a police team visited the spot and conducted an enquiry. They found that the accused drove negligently, and the injured nephew was taken to Aarvy Hospital in Sector 90, from where he was later discharged, police said.

Based on the complaint and medical examination report, an FIR was registered at Khedki Daula police station on Saturday under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (endangering human life), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A police official privy to the investigation said efforts are underway to gather further evidence and verify the sequence of events, adding that legal action will be taken accordingly.