Man killed after being run over by car following drunken fight in Gurugram

A 35-year-old man died after he was run over multiple times by a Maruti Swift Dzire car following an argument with some friends in Gurugram, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that four people have been apprehended. Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said that they are investigating the case. “Nothing can be disclosed at present,” he said. (Representational image)

Police identified the victim as Mithun Meena, a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi. They said he was killed near Darbaripur village in Badshahpur on Wednesday evening.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Giving details of the case, police said that Meena and four of his friends were drinking liquor near Darbaripur at around 6pm when an argument broke out among them, at which point one his friends — a taxi driver — hit the victim, and then ran his car over him multiple times.

Police did not share the identities of the four friends involved in the incident.

A senior police officer said they received information about the incident from the police control room at around 7.30pm. “Meena was taken to the government hospital in Sector-10A by a police team but was declared dead,” the officer said, declining to be named.

Meena’s elder brother Mahendra said after the family was informed about the incident, he filed a complaint at the Badshahpur police station.

Siddhant Jain, deputy commissioner of police (South), said that all four suspects have been apprehended. “We are quizzing them. The suspects as well as the deceased person were in an intoxicated state when the incident took place. Things will become clear soon what happened between them after which further action will be taken,” Jain said.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic department in-charge of Gurugram civil hospital, said that it was a clear case of death caused from injuries after being run over by a vehicle.

“The deceased had several injuries. He even had severe burn marks on his body and clothes caused from exhaust pipe indicating that he kept lying beneath the vehicle for several minutes. The deceased person’s viscera samples have been preserved for further forensic investigation to ascertain whether he was drunk or not,” Mathur, who carried out the autopsy on Thursday, said.