Man shoots brother-in-law for eloping with his sister seven years ago

A man shot at his brother-in-law in Farrukhnagar for marrying his sister against their family’s wishes, the police said on Monday. A case of attempt to murder was registered and efforts are on to trace the suspect, the police said.

Despite seven years having passed since their marriage, the suspect held a grudge and attacked his brother-in-law along with two accomplices on Saturday night. The victim suffered a bullet injury to his right shoulder and is stable after undergoing surgery, the police said.

Hitesh Yadav, the assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said that the victim was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram and was undergoing treatment. “He was operated upon and a bullet injury was reported. We recorded his statement on Sunday, following which a case was registered against the suspect and raids are being conducted to arrest him,” he said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim, Rajesh Saini, runs a gym in Farrukhnagar. He wanted to marry a woman from Rewari but their families objected to it due to caste differences, following which they eloped.

Saini said that after a few months, the situation got normal and his wife’s parents got them married as per their rituals and accepted him as their son-in-law. “My brother-in-law, Sachin Kumar, was unhappy with our marriage and often threatened me with dire consequences,” he said.

On the day of the incident, Saini was sleeping when around 11.45pm, his brother-in-law rang the doorbell. “I went out and opened the door and found my brother-in-law standing there along with two others. My wife was sleeping in the same room but did not come out as she thought someone from the village was visiting for some work. As soon as I opened the door, Kumar threatened my life and said he would teach me a lesson. He held me at gunpoint before I could react or raise the alarm. I tried to run inside but he shot at me on my right shoulder and I lost my balance,” he said.

After firing the shot, the trio fled the spot as Saini and his wife locked themselves inside their bedroom.