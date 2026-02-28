Man who escaped Kannauj jail arrested after gunfight in Manesar

Gurugram: A 24-year-old man who had escaped from Uttar Pradesh’s from Kannauj district jail using an improvised rope created by tying several blankets was caught after an exchange of fire with a Crime Branch team in Manesar’s Kasan on Friday, police said. Investigators said that Uttar Pradesh Police had declared a reward of ₹50, 000 on Kumar for his arrest (Photo for representation)

Police said the suspect, Ankit Kumar alias Gudda, hailed from Hajurapur in Kannauj and he had been hiding in a rented accommodation at Khoh village, Manesar. The encounter took place between 4am and 4.30am on Friday, they said.

According to officials, Kumar and one other inmate had escaped from the jail on the intervening night of January 5 and 6 by jumping over a 30-feet high wall using an improvised rope created by tying several blankets. They said the duo had taken advantage of dense fog that night after which Kumar had directly reached Gurugram. The two fled separately after escaping the prison, and the whereabouts of the other inmate are currently unclear, they added.

Police said Kumar was lodged after being arrested for possessing illegal firearms and he already has six criminal cases registered against him in UP.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the Manesar Crime Branch unit received input about Kumar’s movement from Panchgaon chowk to Kasan, following which vehicle checking was taken up on various routes of the area early morning.

“A suspect on a motorcycle tried to flee by taking a U-turn from the checkpost and police officials chased him,” Turan said.

He said that the suspect lost balance of his motorcycle in a hurry and toppled when he opened fire on a police team closing in on him. “One of the raiding team members was hit but was saved by the bullet-proof jacket he was wearing,” he said.

Investigators said cops fired a warning shot asking Kumar to surrender but he opened fire two more rounds on the police team when he was finally shot in the leg and was overpowered.

They said he was rushed to the Sector-10A civil hospital for treatment and will be formally arrested once doctors declare him medically fit.

An FIR against Kumar was registered under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at Manesar police station. Police said a pistol, a magazine, five empty and one live cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot.