MCG chief reviews air pollution steps, pushes CAQM targets in Gurugram

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on air pollution control measures and directed officials to ensure that quarterly targets set by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) are achieved within the stipulated timeline. Review meeting also assessed construction monitoring, industrial emission checks and steps to curb waste burning and vehicular pollution. (HT Archive)

The meeting, held at the MCG office, reviewed measures being taken by multiple departments to improve air quality in Gurugram. Dahiya emphasised that better coordination among departments is essential to effectively implement pollution control strategies and meet targets set by regulatory authorities.

The quarterly targets set by the CAQM are part of a clean air action plan for the Delhi NCR region, including Gurugram, requiring local agencies to implement measures every quarter to improve air quality. The plan focuses on reducing PM2.5 and PM10 levels, controlling road dust through mechanised sweeping and road repairs, monitoring construction sites, expanding EV infrastructure, strengthening public transport, and tightening checks on industrial emissions, waste burning and vehicular pollution, while also improving air quality monitoring systems.

During the meeting, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD), and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) were directed to map their departments on the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) CHS portal within a week to improve coordination and monitoring of complaints related to infrastructure and pollution management, MCG officials said.

Dahiya also instructed civic officials to finalise the location and technology for a green crematorium by March 20. The initiative is intended to promote environmentally friendly cremation practices and help reduce pollution levels in the city.

He further directed officials to ensure better quality and faster completion of ongoing road improvement works, stressing that road construction should be carried out end-to-end to minimise dust pollution, a major contributor to poor air quality.

Officials from GMDA informed the meeting that work to lower around 30 km of green belt stretches along city roads began earlier this year and is targeted for completion before the monsoon. The project, part of GMDA’s road improvement and dust mitigation initiatives, has an estimated budget of ₹15–20 crore. By lowering the green belts below road level, authorities aim to enhance green cover, improve rainwater percolation, prevent soil spillover onto roads, and reduce dust pollution.

Officials also discussed installing EV charging stations and battery swapping stations within every 3 sq km area in line with new CAQM guidelines to encourage electric vehicle adoption and reduce vehicular emissions.

Officials said the proposal to install EV charging and battery swapping stations within every 3 sq km will require a significant expansion of Gurugram’s charging infrastructure. As the city spans about 232 sq km, the guideline would require roughly 75 to 80 such stations. Authorities said the final number and locations will be determined after identifying suitable sites and coordinating with relevant departments and private operators.

Officials from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) said 30 industrial units operating without a Consent to Establish (CTE) or Consent to Operate (CTO) had been sealed as part of ongoing enforcement against pollution violations.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), Public Works Department (PWD), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), traffic police, and MCG attended the meeting.