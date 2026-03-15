MCG forms dedicated sanitation teams for MG Road, railway roads

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed dedicated sanitation teams to improve cleanliness along key stretches in the city such as MG Road, old and new Railway Road,officials said on Friday. Officials say teams will maintain cleanliness through regular sweeping and waste removal while staff deployment is being increased. (HT)

During the meeting with assistant sanitation inspectors to review the arrangements, joint commissioner (Zone-3) Dr Jaiveer Yadav discussed issues related to cleanliness management and heard the concerns raised by sanitation staff. He assured employees that their problems would be addressed at the earliest while emphasising the need for better coordination and efficiency in maintaining cleanliness across the city.

Officials said the civic body has prioritised improving sanitation along major roads and public places, particularly MG Road, which witnesses heavy traffic and large public footfall. To ensure regular cleaning and monitoring, Dr Yadav directed officials to form day-and-night sanitation teams comprising cleaning workers and enforcement staff.

The teams will function under the supervision of two assistant sanitation inspectors (ASIs) and will be responsible for maintaining continuous cleanliness on MG Road. Their responsibilities will include regular sweeping, removal of garbage, and monitoring sanitation conditions along the stretches.

Officials said the senior sanitation inspector (SSI) has been asked to make the necessary arrangements and ensure adequate deployment of staff for the sanitation drive.

“All employees must work with responsibility and dedication to ensure that the city remains clean and presentable,” Yadav said during the meeting.

The improvement in sanitation and cleanliness is part of the civic body’s broader efforts to enhance urban cleanliness. MCG officials added that such initiatives will continue in other parts of the city as well to strengthen the sanitation system.