MCG issues 315 notices, 49 challans to Gurugram’s bulk waste generators

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued 315 notices and 49 challans to bulk waste generators (BWGs) over their non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, officials said on Tuesday.

The rules state that all BWGs within the jurisdiction of the civic body are required to manage and dispose of their waste on their premises by segregating waste into wet, dry, and domestic hazardous categories, and ensuring proper disposal methods. Under the regulations, wet waste must be composted or converted into biogas, while dry and domestic hazardous waste should be disposed of through designated recyclers.

Violations of these rules can result in fines of up to ₹25,000 for the offending BWGs.

MCG joint commissioner-1 Pradeep Kumar said that a survey of BWGs in all zones under the civic body has been completed, and 250 violators were identified and issued notices in zone 1 alone, with 65 more violators in the remaining three zones. These units were warned that failure to comply with the notices will result in strict penalties, including hefty fines over and above the ₹25,000 challan. In addition, 49 of the BWGs have been challaned ₹25,000 each for violations.

“The completion of the survey is a step towards ensuring that all BWGs adhere to waste management regulations. These rules are in place to promote sustainable waste management practices and reduce the environmental impact of improperly handled waste,” said Kumar.

MCG is also conducting a comprehensive social audit of all BWGs within its jurisdiction, with the aim to identify non-compliant waste generators and enforce regulations effectively, officials said.