MCG plans model road between MG Road and Old Delhi Road

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will soon redevelop the key connecting road between MG Road and Old Delhi Road as a model road, said officials on Saturday. According to MCG officials, the project will include wide, dedicated footpaths on both sides to ensure pedestrian safety and convenience. (HT)

According to officials, the project is estimated to cost around ₹5.5 crore. The Sector 14 road aims to ease traffic congestion and improve drainage infrastructure of the area.

The two kilometre road, which was developed in 2014, serves as an important link for residents of Sector 14, Old DLF and surrounding colonies. At present, the is frequently choked by traffic snarls during peak hours due to its deteriorated surface and inadequate drainage. Civic officials said the redevelopment would significantly improve vehicular movement and provide long-term relief to commuters and local residents.

To address chronic waterlogging, a new stormwater drain will be constructed along the stretch, while existing sewer lines will be replaced with higher-capacity pipelines to prevent future overflow issues.

The plan also includes installation of modern street lighting and development of green belts along the corridor to improve visibility, safety and aesthetics.

Vijay Dhaka, MCG chief engineer said, “The road from MG Road to Old Delhi Road in Sector 14 will be developed as a model road. The tender process has already been initiated, and construction work will begin in 2026,” he said.

Local residents and RWAs, who have been demanding the upgrade for several years, welcomed the decision. They said the improved road will strengthen connectivity between Old DLF and Sector 14 and is also expected to positively impact property values in the area.