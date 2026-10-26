MCG plans three EV charging stations, awaits HSVP nod

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to set up three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the city to promote electric mobility and reduce vehicular emissions across the National Capital Region (NCR). Of the three stations, two will be located in Sector 29 and one in Sector 34, said officials.

Of the three stations, two will be located in Sector 29 and one in Sector 34. The civic body has asked the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to examine the proposed sites and issue the necessary no-objection certificate (NOC) to begin the installation process.

According to the proposal, the first charging station is proposed in the Sector 29 market, while the second site has been identified near Lemon Tree parking in the same sector. The third station is planned near Marble Market in Sector 34.

Each station will have parking space for five equivalent car spaces (ECS) and require around 100 square metres of space, measuring 12.5 metres by eight metres, it said.

The MCG plans to facilitate the installation through CESL, in line with the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) action plan to promote electric mobility and reduce vehicular emissions.

“It is submitted that the MCG proposes to facilitate the installation of electric vehicles charging stations in accordance with CAQM action plan for promoting electricity mobility and reducing vehicular emissions in NCR,” read a letter by MCG commissioner on October 16 to the HSVP.

The facilities are expected to make public charging more accessible to EV users, particularly at commercial and market locations, said officials.

A senior HSVP official said the proposal was under consideration by the competent authority.